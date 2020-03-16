Quad-City seniors are vulnerable; you can help

Some of the Quad-Cities' elderly population may need the help of their younger neighbors and friends.

People over 60 are at a higher risk of getting very sick when infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. As a result, social distancing is imperative for our senior population.

Unfortunately, isolation also is dangerous for seniors. The need to check in is more important than ever.

One piece of advice that Laura Kopp wanted to emphasize is that younger people can help. Kopp is president and CEO of CASI, the Davenport-based Center for Active Seniors Inc.

"Reach out now and get the phone number of your elderly neighbor," she said. "When you go to the grocery store, get a list of things your older neighbor is needing, too."

While many people routinely see and visit with their neighbors outdoors, it is better for all involved to communicate by phone when possible.

"Offer to do some grocery shopping and to pick up medications," Kopp urged. "Many people are afraid of going anywhere. Make sure they haven't fallen.

"Isolation is dangerous for seniors for a number of reasons, including anxiety and depression."