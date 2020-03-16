Quad-City seniors are vulnerable; you can help

Some of the Quad-Cities' elderly population may need the help of their younger neighbors and friends.
People over 60 are at a higher risk of getting very sick when infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. As a result, social distancing is imperative for our senior population.
Unfortunately, isolation also is dangerous for seniors. The need to check in is more important than ever.
One piece of advice that Laura Kopp wanted to emphasize is that younger people can help. Kopp is president and CEO of CASI, the Davenport-based Center for Active Seniors Inc.
"Reach out now and get the phone number of your elderly neighbor," she said. "When you go to the grocery store, get a list of things your older neighbor is needing, too."
While many people routinely see and visit with their neighbors outdoors, it is better for all involved to communicate by phone when possible.
"Offer to do some grocery shopping and to pick up medications," Kopp urged. "Many people are afraid of going anywhere. Make sure they haven't fallen.
"Isolation is dangerous for seniors for a number of reasons, including anxiety and depression."
Seniors also may be reluctant, for good reason, to keep routine health appointments. One way local health care systems are trying to help is by looking at ways to make house calls — in a manner of speaking.
"One of the steps we have taken is to support remote care with patients and encourage the elderly and patients with high-risk conditions to contact their provider to consider if their care can be provided remotely," said Dr. Kurt Andersen, executive medical officer for Genesis Health Group.
While the staff at CASI kept their doors open as long as possible to continue to deliver services, Kopp knew Monday morning that a facility closure was inevitable. By about 3 p.m., her fears were confirmed.
"A lot of times, this (CASI) is the only place our folks have," she said. "We were trying our best to manage so as to not increase their isolation."
Kopp said employees were using email blasts, on-site notifications, social media and snail mail (postal service) to communicate with those who enjoy and depend upon CASI's services.
State and national public health officials say social distancing and proper hygiene are critical for everyone, but they become even more critical for those who are most vulnerable to the disease.
For instance, those helping elderly neighbors with food, medication and other supplies should keep their distance when making deliveries.
"I just set things on the porch and wait outside to make sure they're safely picked up," Kopp said. "It's like a new version of Door Dash (food delivery company)."
As always, of course, hand washing is imperative, especially when coming into even indirect contact with those at higher risk. In addition to those 60 and older, people with heart disease, diabetes and lung disease also are at an increased risk.
"This is just really hard on our seniors," Kopp said. "It also is having devastating effects on our organization. We've had to cancel one of our biggest fundraisers (CASI St. Patrick's Day Race)."