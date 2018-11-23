Breaking
Updated: Quad-City shoppers are looking for bargains on Black Friday
Although Quad-Citians started Christmas shopping on Thanksgiving Day, with many stores open Thursday, plenty got an early start Black Friday.
At 12:20 a.m. Friday, the area around 53rd Street and Elmore Avenue in Davenport was bustling with activity. Steak ‘n Shake had lots of diners, while nearby SuperTarget was busy with shoppers.
Just down the street, the Kohl’s parking lot looked more like 1 p.m. Saturday than 1 a.m. Friday.
At 1:30 a.m., SouthPark Mall in Moline, where just hours before Bob Vogelbaugh held his 48th annual community Thanksgiving dinner, shoppers kept things busy at JC Penney. At NorthPark Mall soon after, shoppers were leaving JC Penney with huge bags.
By 5 a.m., the parking lot at Menards was brimming with vehicles, and a line of more than 60 people had formed at Theisen’s, Davenport. Toward the front of the line at Theisen’s was Nathan Beachler of Moline who got up early to snag a bed for his dog that is part mastiff, Labrador retriever and St. Bernard, and a pair of Justin boots for himself.
Jan Jacobs, of Davenport, was behind Beachler in line. She sought a DeWalt drill and flannel-lined jeans, and figured she’d save about $100.
It was chilly, “But I’ve been where it’s worse,” said Jacobs, who usually starts Christmas shopping on Thanksgiving Day “but there wasn’t anything calling my name.”
As the time drew near for the doors to open, Ed Reiter, of Davenport, accompanied by his wife, Violet, invited people to join him in singing an ad-libbed version of “Jingle Bells,” and quite a few of them did. “I like to have fun,” he said afterward. “And when you’re cold, singing takes your mind off it.”
Inside, the Reiters decided to purchase a My Pillow. “At that price, we’ll try it,” Violet Reiter said.
Meanwhile, store manager Jim Gabel beamed at customers while a staff member hollered the store had run out of weighted blankets. "It's a little crazier this year than last year," Gabel said.
As the morning drew on, the line at Best Buy, Davenport, grew longer, with customers wearing parkas and using blankets warm. According to Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the wind of 10-15 mph made temperatures in the lower 40s feel more like the lower 30s.
Angel Baker, Florence Fender and Jeremy Lekos, all of Davenport, waited at the front of the line for a deal on a Sharp smart TV. Baker had held their place since 5 a.m. Fender and Lekos shared a blanket.
Even after 8 a.m., when the store opened, dozens and dozens of people, with more arriving by the second, waited to get in to the store. A staff member let people in — 10 or so at a time — as others left with their purchases.