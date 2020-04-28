You are the owner of this article.
Quad-City State Farm agents pay it forward with concert for River Bend Foodbank
Dana Myrick, Pantry Coordinator and Harvey Letherman a volunteer at River Bend Foodbank load boxes of goods into a car, April 14, 2020 in Davenport.

Quad-City State Farm agents will support River Bend Foodbank while they encourage others to pay it forward.

For the next three months, Quad-City area agents will promote the social-media initiative with the hashtag #QCNeighborhoodOfGood.

State Farm Agent Gregg Hancock will host a concert at his office. Jordan Danielsen will perform from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday. To tune in live on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/jordan.danielsen

Proceeds will benefit River Bend Foodbank.

“Being a good neighbor is part of our core value at State Farm and that remains important,” Hancock said in a news release. “Supporting the work of our local food bank and encouraging others to join us provides an opportunity for us to work together to help our neighbors.”

With every $1 donated, River Bend can provide five meals to families in need. Quad-City State Farm agents hope to provide 15,000 meals to Quad-City families through the initiative.

