Quad-City State Farm agents pay it forward with concert for River Bend Foodbank

Quad-City State Farm agents will support River Bend Foodbank while they encourage others to pay it forward.

For the next three months, Quad-City area agents will promote the social-media initiative with the hashtag #QCNeighborhoodOfGood.

State Farm Agent Gregg Hancock will host a concert at his office. Jordan Danielsen will perform from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday. To tune in live on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/jordan.danielsen

Proceeds will benefit River Bend Foodbank.

“Being a good neighbor is part of our core value at State Farm and that remains important,” Hancock said in a news release. “Supporting the work of our local food bank and encouraging others to join us provides an opportunity for us to work together to help our neighbors.”