With its current season's close on the horizon, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra is preparing a new lineup of classics and contemporary compositions that will culminate in the return of one of the fine music world's greats.

The QCSO's 109th season theme is "Courage and Beauty," the organization announced Tuesday evening. An extra fall "QCSO At the Movies" performance and end-of-season gala concert will join the roster of Masterworks productions, chamber music shows and special events.

"I feel pretty good. I think we've got a really nice package of events for next year, a diverse range of music and types of concerts," said Executive Director Brian Baxter. "I really do think there's something for everybody in there somewhere in the season, so we're thrilled to share that with the community."

Subscribers will have the first chance to buy 2023-24 concert tickets beginning at 9 a.m. March 29, and single tickets will open to the public for purchase at 9 a.m. May 16. Visit the Quad City Symphony Orchestra website for more information on tickets, which will be available for purchase online and at the orchestra box office, 327 Brady St., Davenport.

Baxter said the 2022-23 season went well, with audiences continuing to slowly refill performance halls left empty by the COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes the narrative changes from recovery to new engagement with the next season, as audience development is something symphonies across the country have long managed.

A performance of the "Beauty and the Beast" score alongside the movie will close out the 108th season May 13, and the new season will begin with the orchestra's Uncork the Season event Aug. 23.

"There's definitely demand out there for people wanting to experience live music with friends, family, with their community, so we're pretty happy with the season and excited to launch yet another season," Baxter said.

Riverfront Pops will celebrate the band Journey's 50th anniversary Aug. 23, featuring hits like "Don't Stop Believin'," "Open Arms" and "Wheel in the Sky."

The orchestra's "Up Close" chamber music series will begin Sept. 23 with cellist Thomas Mesa and organist Greg Zelek. The series will hold performances Jan. 20, May 19, 2024, and June 8, 2024.

There will be six Masterworks performances this season, each touching on a different theme within "Courage and Beauty," including "From Conflict to Courage" on Oct. 7 and 8, "An American Tapestry" Nov. 4 and 5 and "The Force of Fate" April 6 and 7, 2024.

Rather than spread its "QCSO At the Movies" concerts across the season, the orchestra will perform "Disney’s Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert" Oct. 28, just in time for Halloween. It will also play alongside "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" twice on Nov. 18.

Other special symphony events include a soiree Oct. 21 at the Figge Art Museum and Holiday Brass performances Dec. 9 and 10.

Baxter said he is most excited for the orchestra's gala concert, which is held every few years. The last was in 2021 with Renee Elise Goldsberry. The performance, which will take place April 27, 2024 at the Adler Theatre, will feature world-renowned classical pianist Emanuel Ax.

"You sort of see elements of this artistic courage and, of course, beauty in music across the whole season," Baxter said.