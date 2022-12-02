Quad City Symphony Orchestra, World Relief Quad Cities partner in Masterworks show telling refugee experience

Mak Grgić is no stranger to how unrest and conflict can uproot people from their homes. The guitarist is half-Slovenian and half-Bosnian, born just a few years before the ethnic conflicts that made up the Yugoslav Wars. He remembers his family struggling to get his grandmother and aunt to safety, like so many others he knows from the region.

Hearing stories of his culture and those who escaped to safety during that time is inspirational, he said, which he shows through his music.

Grgić will help tell the story of a refugee family alongside the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and World Relief Quad Cities this weekend during the latest QCSO Masterworks show of the season.

"I think existence is taken for granted a lot, having a cushy life with no apparent problems is something that we don't really observe as being as being granted," Grgić said. "That is something that I feel this concerto, this partnership, all of this kind of is coming to a pinnacle this week."

Grgić will perform with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra this weekend in Masterworks III: Ode to Guitar. Performances will take place 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, both at the Adler Theatre, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets are available on the symphony website for purchase.

The performance will begin with Georg Philipp Telemann’s "Ouverture burlesque de Quichotte" with narration from WHBF News 4 anchor Jim Niedelman. Grgić will join the symphony orchestra to perform an orchestra co-commissioned Guitar Concerto composed by Michael Abels, called "Borders," and the show will end with "Divertimento No.1" by Mozart and Alberto Ginastera’s "Variaciones concertantes."

A museum exhibit depicting a Bosnian War refugee camp in the 1990s in Denmark helped spark the guitar concerto, Grgić said. The story of his friend, Amir Berbic, and his family were featured in the exhibit, and Abels and Grgić took inspiration from them and their own experiences with immigration to create the narrative of a protagonist trapped and a child running in both joy and fear.

The orchestra has partnered with World Relief Quad Cities for the concerts, and 50% of ticket proceeds will go to the organization to help serve immigrants and refugees in the area. World Relief Quad Cities has previously partnered with the symphony on its Concert Access Pass program, which strives to give clients of community services the chance to attend performances.

The daughter of an immigrant herself, World Relief Quad Cities Director Laura Fontaine said partnering with the symphony provides a wonderful opportunity to help connect different cultures in the Quad-Cities through music. The organization works with refugees and immigrants from Myanmar, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Serbia, Afghanistan and more.

"I think music is a language that transcends borders …," Fontaine said. "You don't need to speak the language to have this emotion, this connection."

Quad City Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Brian Baxter said the organization had previously spoken with World Relief Quad Cities about partnering on shows, and it made sense to do so on a performance centered on the experiences of refugees.

The mission of the orchestra is to connect people to music and through it, he said, and performing pieces that tie in different cultures will allow the audience to experience new art together.

"The point is that this orchestra serves the whole community, and we're here for everybody and the different types of programs we can put out there that connect with different people in different ways," Baxter said. "It's just really important, and it shows that we're putting all kinds of different music out there."