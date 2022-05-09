Quad-City teens plan Youth Rally this weekend

A team of Quad-Cities teenagers have planned a community-building Youth Rally set for noon Sunday at MLK Jr. Park, 601 9th St., Rock Island.
The teenagers, from District 72, organized the rally to show the importance and power the younger generation holds with the goal of strengthening the bond of neighbors.
Marieon Anderson, host of the rally, will kick off the event, taking about the power of his community. Other speakers and performers will include Aubrey Barnes, Essence W. Dance, Charlotte Boyer, Thurgood Brooks and Marcus Herbert. There also will be food, games and more.
All ages are welcome.