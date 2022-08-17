Quad-City tennis pro named Monmouth College tennis coach

Brian Dahlstrom has been named the head tennis coach for the Monmouth College men's and women's programs.

Dahlstrom comes to Monmouth from the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline, where he was in his second stint as an instructor and pro. He helped open the club in 2001 as a co-owner and was the director of tennis for 12 years. He returned to the club in 2020, teaching lessons and running the Boys 18 National Tournament.

From 2014-2020, Dahlstrom was the head tennis professional at the Drumlins Tennis Club in Syracuse, N.Y.

Dahlstrom also has worked with members of the Crow Valley Country Club in Davenport and Short Hills Country Club in East Moline. He was the director of tennis at Lakeside Tennis in Galesburg from 1997-2001 and coached the United Township High School tennis teams from 1991-97.

He played Division I tennis at Illinois State University before transferring to St. Ambrose. He was a NAIA National Qualifier in 1983 and 1984 at Ambrose, graduating with a degree in psychology.