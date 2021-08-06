Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus bringing back career fair

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus announced Friday the return of the Quad-Cities' largest career fair.

The event will be held from 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Davenport RiverCenter and is free to the public.

The career fair helps local businesses promote current job openings and connect job seekers with new and exciting opportunities.

"As the Quad-Cities' economy emerges from the pandemic, the demand for talent is at the highest it has been in years," said Advertising Director Cathy Rockwell. "Now hiring signs are posted in almost every business around the area. We want to help fill those jobs."

According to the U.S. Labor Department, the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, marking the best monthly performance since August 2020 and underscoring how far the recover has come.

"The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus want to help put companies front and center where Quad-Citians look for jobs," Rockwell said. "Our recruitment strategies, like the career fair, are designed to help businesses find the most qualified candidates available in this competitive employment market."

Job seekers should bring their resumes to the event.