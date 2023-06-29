Kelli Grubbs wouldn't have become the runner she is today without the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

"I was pretty excited because I was able to get down to nine-minute miles and when I started training, I remember very distinctly, the first day I ran about a quarter of a mile and I stopped and thought, 'this is impossible,'" Grubbs said. "It ended up being pretty good."

The Davenport resident moved to the area in 1989 and decided to try the race after seeing the community's support for it in 1991.

What came out of that first 7-mile jaunt was a love of running that has led her to run the Bix 29 times and take on longer races, even qualifying for the Boston Marathon.

Now, she and Nathan Windt of Eldridge will get to test their mettle against the best in just under one month.

Grubbs and Windt have been chosen as the 2023 Russell Beat the Elite runners for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race on July 29.

Last year the program was renamed Break the Tape and expanded to give two runners, one female and one male, the opportunity to have a head start on the elite runners and win $2,500 if they cross the finish line first. The name has been switched back to Beat the Elite this year, but it will still feature two runners.

With the 7-mile race serving as the USATF’s Men’s and Women’s American National 7-Mile Championships for the sixth time this year, Race Director Michelle Juehring said Grubbs and Windt could face off against even tougher opponents than normal.

"What an honor for our Beat the Elite athletes to potentially be crossing the line before an Olympic athlete," Juehring said.

Windt has run the Bix seven times and has made a tradition of going home after the race is over and watch news coverage of the event. It'll be strange, he said, to sit down at his TV this year and watch himself try to beat the elite.

As an avid runner for 10 years, Windt said the Bix is one of his favorite races of the summer. He's ramping up his training in order to give the elite a run for their money, running more in Davenport instead of Eldridge and working on his speed rather than the endurance he's built up running half-marathons and marathons.

However, breaking the tape himself isn't a huge concern for Windt. He's happy to take this as a chance to improve personally as a runner and participate in the Bix in a way he hasn't had the chance to before. He just hopes plenty of family and friends show up and cheer to help keep his strides steady.

"I don't mind losing to these elite runners," Windt said. "I just want to make a good showing of it."

Grubbs will have already had quite the workout in the days leading up to the Bix, as she is also participating in RAGBRAI. The bicycle ride across Iowa will end in Davenport on the same day as the Bix, so Grubbs plans to ride to the ending location the night before, head home to sleep in her own bed and try to beat the elite in the morning, then be taken back to the RAGBRAI starting point to finish her ride.

As a veteran Bix-BRAI athlete, Grubbs knows just how much stress her legs are going to be under and is working to refocus her training over the next month to get as ready as possible for the day.

Even with the somewhat daunting task placed in front of them, Grubbs and Windt are excited to see friends, family and race enthusiasts turn out to cheer them and others on from the sidelines.

"Bix weekend becomes such a big part of our community," Grubbs said. "I just love that about it."