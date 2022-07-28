Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race scavenger hunt: Fun finds and faces

There's so much to do and see at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 that one would be hard-pressed to experience it all. However, there are some staples of the day worth looking for.
You'll find a lot more than these in your quest to spot some Bix 7 icons this Saturday, and have a lot of fun in the process. Once you've checked them all off you list, crown yourself a true Bix expert.
- The Palmer Spine: One of the more involved costumes in the Bix, a group of Palmer College of Chiropractic students don giant vertebrae suits to snake their way through the start of the race. See this twisting spine as it makes its way up the Brady Street hill.
- Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring: While she'll surely be on the move, ensuring a smooth beginning, middle and end of race day, Juehring can be spotted watching the start of the race from above the line and ready to welcome runners at the finish line.
- The Running Elvi: Clad in white, sparkly jumpsuits and black, slicked-back wigs, The Running Elvi hand out high-fives and finger guns as they swagger along the course. This group of kings is one of the easier items on this scavenger hunt, but make sure to catch them before they've left the building (or street).
- Quad-City Times reporter Sarah Watson: While many Quad-City Times staffers will be in the crowds hunting for stories, reporter Sarah Watson will film the race as she's running it, joining crowds of thousands. She may be the hardest scavenger hunt item on our list, but one thing that will make her stand out is the Go-Pro attached to her chest.
- Quad City Ukulele Club: One of many music groups set to serenade spectators and runners alike Saturday morning, the Quad City Ukulele Club will play acoustic hits on Kirkwood Boulevard. After catching their tunes, stop by and congratulate the group on 10 years of Bix performances.
- Ways to cool off: No matter how mild Saturday's weather is forecast to be, spectators are sure to be offering a multitude of ways for runners and fellow watchers to cool down. From water cups stacked in high towers to water guns and slip-and-slides, checking this item off the scavenger hunt should be a breeze — hopefully accompanied by an actual, nice breeze.
- Bix 7 trophies: While many people participate in the Bix for fun, others are hoping to win prizes waiting beyond the finish line. Elites and local runners alike will take their trophies after the race has finished, so try and spot a gleaming, gold cornet before they're gone.