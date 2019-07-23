It is Bix 2006. I am 12 years old, my best friend is moving away, and have recently discovered my love to run. Having just completed the 6th grade end-of-year track meet together, my life-long friend Molly Roup and I took 1st and 2nd place for girls in the mile run.
I am not sure if we liked the competition or the recognition more, but the race definitely sparked something in both of us that year. To this day we will claim it was the other who got 1st place.
Unfortunately, Molly was moving to Ohio that same summer. I was losing a person who I had spent most of my Iowa years with growing up and trying new things together.
It was a turning point in our transition to middle school years — I remember feeling like we were being forced to grow up now without each other and I struggled to understand what it meant to leave grade school and become a pre-teen with new friends and new experiences.
Jr. Bix (and the Bix festivities as a whole) had always been a central point in our summers growing up together. Molly’s extended family — the whole “Roup Troup” including aunts, uncles, and cousins — would come stay for a weekend full of food, music and, of course, running.
Up until this year, we had only ever run the mile-long Jr. Bix. This year provided a unique opportunity, the last year to run the Jr. Bix as a 12 year old, but determined (by our parents) to officially be old enough for the 7-mile Bix the next morning. So of course, we signed up for both!
It was an exciting Friday evening — eating pasta with the adults as we always did, and then loading into our minivan to go run our fastest mile yet. I was determined to make this, our very last Jr. Bix, a memorable one.
As we arrived and pushed our way to the front of our age group, I just knew we would be the first to cross that finish line.When the gun went off, we were gone!
Charged by the cheers of our moms and every other parent lining the streets, I took off in a dead sprint down 4th street. No more than 100 feet into the race, I felt my ankle crumble beneath my stride. Pain shot through all the way up my leg, radiating from within my right sneaker.
Unable to sprint, I did a hybrid hobble job to the turnaround point & back. Far from first, place, but with Molly still by my side.
Going over the events later that night together with our parents, it was determined I could not run the next day. We iced my swollen foot and discussed our options.
Being an age where I wanted very badly to prove myself in every aspect of life, I flatly refused to opt out of the race. Everyone else except our little brothers would be going. Why couldn’t I at least come and just walk the Quick Bix?
After plenty of back and forth and a lot of strong points being made on both sides, it was agreed that I would be allowed to walk the Jr. Bix with Molly’s paternal uncle, Steven Roup, as long as I took it easy and stayed by his side.
The next day, the whole group woke up as we always did and met for pictures before the race. The mood was always light and fun, but I remember feeling sad in thinking maybe this was my last year to absorb all of this excitement and really take it in.
At the starting line, we divided. Uncle Steve and I near the back with the walkers, Molly with her cousins and everyone else making their way towards the running groups in front. It should be noted that Uncle Steve was probably quadruple my size as a 12 year old, he was well over 6 feet tall with a wingspan like a pterodactyl. Walking with him up the Brady Street hill was like having a bodyguard who was also a steamroller.
We talked and talked on our 2-mile walk. We talked about Molly’s moving away, about how we would both have to adjust to middle school and new friends. We talked about growing up in Iowa —the Roup clan is from Clinton — and all the benefits to life in the Midwest.
We laughed about his stories of being a High School physics teacher and my complete and total disgust for all 6th grade boys. As we crossed the finish line and headed toward the beer tent (for Uncle Steve) and the Whitey’s Popsicle truck (for me), I realized that my ankle had not hurt the entire walk. More than that, my spirits were lifted.
Uncle Steve and talked me through some of my biggest preteen problems and concerns that summer, he had shared stories of his own. There was so much to look forward to, and so many people I was so lucky to know.
My injured foot and my bad race the day before already seemed like ancient history. When all of our friends and family found us after the race, Molly and I embraced, laughed, and cheered to have done our first “real” adult Bix.
We were perfectly perched in the middle of what has continued to be a beautiful friendship, surrounded by friends and family who still to this day, come and spend the warm summer Bix evenings laughing and remembering with us.
No amount of time or distance or sprained ankles can separate that kind of friendship, or both of our families. They are joined together by a race and an experience as vigorous and exiting as the road we run every July along the Mississippi river- in our hearts and in the heartland of America.
