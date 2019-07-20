Bix weekend is the weekend we look forward to all year long. Four years ago for my mom and I's 10th Bix, I decided to surprise her. There is a group of us who always make a weekend out of the Bix so I had shirts made for us all with past pictures from Bix weekend and the shirts all read Team Jane!
I had an extra shirt made for my mom and I had it signed by family and friends prior to the Bix. The best part of this is I had my Grandmother (my mom's mom) sign the shirt, my Grandmother passed about a month before the Bix.
We all got dressed in our shirts and when she walked in the door to see us all before the race she was surprised! Then I gave her the shirt, not a dry eye in the room!
Typically the moms walk the Quick Bix and the kids run the Bix, well we all walked with her that year. It was one of the best times we have ever had! We will never miss a Bix weekend!
