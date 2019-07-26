{{featured_button_text}}

Angelo Rinchiuso

1988, I just passed the mile mark. I was running well top 50 or so when someone caught the back of my right shoe and the shoe flew off like a rubber band in the air. The other runners started to hit it backwards like a volleyball. It took me four minutes to retrieve my shoe and continue the race. I finished 125 that day but do not know where I might have finished. 

William McGowan

My First Bix 7 in 1984, invited by Scott Stulir from Western Illinois University. I drove down I-80 from Chicago and saw a sign Bix or Bust At LaSalle, Ill. Got to meet Bix 7 Billy Rodgers and ran 48:28! This will be my 22nd go of it on the streets of Davenport! 

Fred Rangel 

Running and meeting my best friends at the Bix7 every year!! One of best runs of the year in Iowa!

Fred Rangel.jpeg

