{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Thie.jpeg

Brian Donaway

Going up Brady Street hill 27 straight years and looking at all the people ahead of me. Gives me thrills every year!

Brian McClellan

In 2005, my four brothers and I ran the Bix for the first time together. It meant a lot to us getting the whole crew together and what better way than to run the Bix. The Bix will always hold a special place in our hearts. 

Judie Gulley 

My 92 year old mom was at my apartment on Bix morning, As I crossed the finish line, and announcer grabbed me and wanted to interview me to kill time while the Iowa governor finished. I said sure, if I can say hi to my mom. At the end of the interview, I said hi mom, and she saw me on television. It was awesome! 

Charles Thie

Meeting Marilyn Monroe impersonators along the Bix 7 route. 

Have a memory of the Quad-City Times Bix 7? Submit it  at qctimes.com/contests. To register for the race, visit bix7.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0