Brian Donaway
Going up Brady Street hill 27 straight years and looking at all the people ahead of me. Gives me thrills every year!
Brian McClellan
In 2005, my four brothers and I ran the Bix for the first time together. It meant a lot to us getting the whole crew together and what better way than to run the Bix. The Bix will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Judie Gulley
My 92 year old mom was at my apartment on Bix morning, As I crossed the finish line, and announcer grabbed me and wanted to interview me to kill time while the Iowa governor finished. I said sure, if I can say hi to my mom. At the end of the interview, I said hi mom, and she saw me on television. It was awesome!
Charles Thie
Meeting Marilyn Monroe impersonators along the Bix 7 route.
