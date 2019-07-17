I ran my first Bix in 1980 at the age of 10, before there was a Kid's Bix or a Quick Bix, so everyone ran the same seven miles. There were only about 800 people who ran that year, and it was nice and cool, with a light rain.
My grandmother, Martha Barker, was worried about me running the race, though my father and uncle, Jack and Bill Barker, were both running as well.
My grandmother decided to make sure that I was OK along the race course, and parked her green Plymouth Fury right on the race course at the corner of Kirkwood and Jersey Ridge (you could do that then!), so she could make sure I was okay on the way out and the way back.
I have now run the Bix 38 times, and every time I run past that corner, I can see her standing quietly in her raincoat and plastic hair bonnet, looking out for me and making sure I was safe.
She passed away in 1992, my dad in 2001 and my uncle just recently, but the race always reminds me of all of them.
