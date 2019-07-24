In the fall of 2014 I was struck by a car going 55 mph on my bicycle and broke my neck, back, scapula, ribs, patella, lost 5 days of memory, and was airlifted to Iowa City.
While I was recovering at Genesis West, my father was by my side and I told him that when I overcame my injuries that he had to promise me to do the Bix 7 (done it many times in the past). He full-heartedly agreed.
I worked harder at physical therapy than anything I've ever done that following year and in 2015 we walked and jogged the race.
It was nowhere close to our best times (dad's health had waned too), but we had a blast and we both fulfilled our promises. In fact, we got recognition in the Quad-City Times as we toasted our accomplishments with Bloody Marys at the turnaround stand. Thanks Terry Reuter!
Have a memory of the Quad-City Times Bix 7? Submit it at qctimes.com/contests. To register for the race, visit bix7.com.