In 1980 I was riding the running boom of the 70s. An Olympic star was coming to the QC to run the Bix. I was, at the time really in to making Super 8mm movies and had a really good Canon camera that could film in slow motion.
I felt it would really be fun to capture Bill Rodgers form in slo-mo so I positioned myself in the middle of the course and filmed Mr. Rodgers. Later, my good friend Larry Langley, an avid runner and member of the Cornbelt Running Club, had a viewing party for my film and his brothers film which was taken at the Start/ Finish line.
After watching both I had the idea to edit the two films together. After editing, I put it to music (Tomita's Mars from Holst Planets). The resulting film was eventually shown to Race Director Ed Froehlich. He asked me to show it at the Pre-Race party and after that showing Bill Rodgers came to me and said he was quite impressed.
Ed asked me to become a race committee member and to create subsequent films (there was no TV coverage or video cameras then).
For 8 years I stationed friends with cameras around the course with borrowed Super 8 cameras and filmed the races, edited the footage, put it to music, and showed the film to the Running Club at meetings and Bix pre race events.
This was a memorable time of my life and I really enjoyed these years of involvement.
Recently, I had that first film transferred to digital and am in the process of trying to recreate the film/music. This year my daughter and son in law will run their first Bix. Thanks Ed!
Have a memory of the Quad-City Times Bix 7? Submit it at qctimes.com/contests. To register for the race, visit bix7.com.