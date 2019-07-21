My favorite Bix memory has to be the sight of my daughter, Aubri flying down Brady Street hill to this finish line at last year’s Bix. You see, Aubri is my hero. Whatever obstacles life puts in front of her, she pushes through and becomes stronger. There was a time that I thought I would never see her run again.
Aubri has always been a good athlete. She played every sport she could find. She fell in love with lacrosse in high school and excelled. She was named the Outstanding Female Athlete her senior year, and earned a scholarship to play at Indiana Tech. in Fort Wayne.
At Tech, her teams finished in the top 5 nationally all four years. After her sophomore year, Aubri suddenly could not run more than 2 blocks. She would be out of breath, and had irregular and painful heart beats. This was the girl who ran like a horse.
After 7 cardiologists, we were able to find Dr. John Blair at the University of Chicago Hospital. He was the first to pinpoint her condition, and Aubri had heart surgery a few weeks later. We were hoping for a normal quality of life, but Aubri wanted to return to lacrosse.
After a great deal of hard work, she returned to the team in time for her junior season. She led her team to 3rd place nationally. At her end of her senior season, Aubri was named to the National All-Academic team, and graduated 1st in her class at Tech.
The girl who was told may never run again, conquered the Bix and now many other races. She has inspired me to return to the Bix after an almost 30 year hiatus. My patients are even sponsoring me. We are using the donations to help those less fortunate families in our practice.
After every one of her games, win or lose, Aubri would run across the field and jump into my arms. I am looking forward to this embrace at the finish line. I am using this thought to get me through all of those hills of the Bix.
Have a memory of the Quad-City Times Bix 7? Submit it at qctimes.com/contests. To register for the race, visit bix7.com.