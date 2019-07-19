Elena Davis
My first Bix race in 2013 I had just made it up the hill and started walking when another runner came up and said don’t quit keep going! I was able to run the entire race after that!
Lora Zalesny
I loved running my first Bix in 2017 with my high school cross country team. Going down the slip n’ slide made the race super fun as well as the positive energy! It was definitely worth traveling out of state for.
Marianne Schroeder
I started running in about 1979. I had worked my way up to running 4 miles when someone asked me "Are you going to run the Bix?" My answer was "What is the Bix?" I had no clue that people could actually run 7 whole miles! The following year, I ran my first Bix and I haven't stopped since. This will be my 39th Bix 7 in a row and I have no plans at age 72 to stop my long string of runs! I can't even imagine NOT running it!
Kimberly Kuehl
2017, the last year of the big slide. We never did it. Maybe a little chicken? Yep! But, this was the last year we ran past it. We kept going. Are we going to turn around? Yes or no! We needed to make up our minds! One mile later, we turned around! Yep. These old gals are going to do it. We did it! And boy was it fun!
