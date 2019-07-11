This year, I will have participated in the Quad City Times Bix 7 10 times. It became a tradition for my best friend and I when we signed up for our first run at 15 years old.
Although my friend and I are not able to see each other as often as we used to, we still get together every summer for the Bix. We have so many wonderful memories (including the Popsicles and water slide!), but I think my favorite would have to be year 2012 when we were both trying to beat our personal records for the 7-mile race.
Around the one-mile mark my stomach became upset so I pulled off to the side of the road and told my friend to go on without me. I fell on my hands and knees and got sick right there (sorry for whoever was standing near me).
I was so mad at myself as I thought about how slow my finish time would be. Then the song, “Fighter” by Gym Class Heroes came in through my earbuds and I thought “I can do this!” I got up and joined the rest of the runners and did not stop until I crossed the finish line 6 miles later in record time.
I am not a natural runner, but I was so proud of myself in that moment. The Quad City Times Bix 7 is one of my favorite events. I love the atmosphere, how it brings people together, and how it makes one believe he or she can do anything.
