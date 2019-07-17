So many memories over the years, this will be our 34th Bix7. It should have been our 35th straight, but that's another story!
We obviously have t-shirt overload after 40 years of running, so had a quilt made after 30 years. We were on the front page of the Q-C Times that year. Thanks for the memories and congrats to Ed!
We love catching up with Joan, Bill and now Meb every year at the Expo. My husband still tells people that he ran alongside Joan for a few minutes during a BIX long ago. Pretty impressive until he finishes the story that she was very pregnant with her daughter, then she took off!
