Hailey Neels
My grandpa has run almost every single Bix. He has grit like no one else! But these past couple years, he slows his pace in order to run alongside me. Beginning at the end of our first Bix together, we always hold hands as we cross the finish line. I love my grandpa, and our road race tradition!
Adrea Hensel Beatty
My favorite Bix memory is my very first. I trained and ran with my dad -- it was the first big race either of us had done. We did every Bix at 6 (because popsicles). I fell in love with the race and have run it every year since. This year will be my fifteenth Bix, and I can hardly wait. And I'm still here for the popsicles.
Karen Price
Meeting Joni Benoit in 2007 and getting my picture taken with her!
Running with my son in 2007 and 2008 and coming close to beating him in 2007 when he was a student at Palmer!
Susan Bitterman
My favorite memory is the crowds of runners, onlookers cheering you on with celebrity appearances present and past. Nothing beats the Bix!
