Hannah Barney
Bix weekend is my favorite weekend of the year. The race, the festival, the energy of the Q-C.
Last year (2018) was my fifth time running the Bix and I was determined to finally complete it in an under an hour. All the practice runs and extra training with my Kosama running group finally paid off, I got my PR for the Bix and just barely made it under an hour at 58:49!
I could hardly believe it through all my sweat but it was definitely one of the best moments of my life. Can't wait for the 45th Bix!
Jenny Millard
I was 2 weeks post knee surgery, seconds from the finish line and I dropped to the ground, medics and emergency crew (four men) came and tried to nourish me and asked what I wanted to do. I quickly replied, "well by golly I got this far carry me to the finish line." Epic great ending to the finish line.
Ryan Tilus
A couple of years ago at the Bix, I was probably only a few minutes into the start of the race making the long climb up Brady Street for the first mile, and overheard two guys talking to each other in between their huffing and puffing when I heard one of them say to the other, “Crap, we should’ve trained more for this!”
