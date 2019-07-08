My favorite Bix memories? All of them! The Bix is not just an event, it is an annual holiday!
I have been involved as volunteer chairman with the Bix 7 for so many years, almost 40 years, obviously for the amazing 7 mile Race itself, but it is much more than that.
The Bix 7 Race is not just a race, it is the Quad Cities. It is Ed Froehlich, it is Ellen Hermison! The Bix 7 Race is the community and people all coming together for an event; as a reunion of friends and family, locally, country wide and internationally...no matter what.
The race is a commitment to excellence- whether it is as an organizer, volunteer, walker, runner, law enforcer, fire and first aid responders, medical and much more.
The Bix 7 is a source of pride for all of us, and to be part of this special race--as a participant and as an organizer--cannot ever be replaced, the memories and the relationships will survive the passage of time and I am so proud to say Bix 7 whenever and wherever I am!
There are so many "behind the scenes" managerial functions that are so important to the success of the race. Ed is the face of the race, the go-to person, the public relations spokesman, the person who recruits and interacts with the sponsors, the committee chairmen, runners and walkers from all corners of the world.
He deals with the troubleshooting, he works with the city, he directs and delegates all year long, not just for a couple months prior to the race. Ed's personality, drive and compassion for the race, priceless!
Have a memory of the Quad-City Times Bix 7? Submit it at qctimes.com/contests. To register for the race, visit bix7.com.