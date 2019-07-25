The summer of 1981 I returned to Davenport to run Bix. It was the summer before my senior year in high school and I wanted to come back to the race I’d done the previous two summers as a runner for Pleasant Valley.
I’ll never forget seeing Bill Rodgers and Frank Shorter racing. I’d just made the left off of Kirkwood Boulevard and they’d just made the left off of Middle Road.
And they were flying! Just about side by side, it was breathtaking to watch them as they passed. I’d not seen that level of running talent in person and it was definitely an inspiring sight to watch two of the best go after it against each other.
