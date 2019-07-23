Jennifer Collins
Ed has been friends with our family for several years. My father Jerry Collins was a marathon runner that always did the Bix.He died when I was 16 so I started that year walking the Bix in memory of him.
I always look up at Ed as I attempt Brady Street Hill whether he has known it or not, he has inspired me to start and to finish. This year is my 30th year doing this for my dad.
Kathy Nutt
Every year the Nutt family reunion is held on Bix weekend. We all come together to run and have fun for over 20 years!
Jane Kramer
It was my daughter and my 10th year of doing the Bix and she surprised me with special tee shirts for all our friends to mark the occasion. She even gave me a special one that my family members had signed.
What was really special is she had my Mom sign it and she passed away a month before the Bix. Then 3 years later I gave my daughter a quilt made from all my Bix tee shirts plus the special 10 year shirt she had made and gave it to her for her birthday. We have many, many memories but that year was extra special.