This year I will run my 33rd Bix 7! One year, I had a much different experience. As I trained at the Bix at 6, McClellan Hill took its toll. A stress fracture in my foot had occurred. In pain, I hobbled back to the starting line.
It was my wife’s first year training for the Bix, and I wondered if she would continue without my support, but she did. I wanted to participate even though I couldn’t run that year. The company I work for sponsored a boom lift for that year’s race, and I was honored to be up in that boom lift at the top of Brady Street.
I will never forget the fulfillment I had watching the race from above! The faces and sweat of so many people with the determination to conquer that tough 7 mile course.My greatest joy came when my wife ran beneath me with a smile and wave.
I could see and sense the adrenaline rush she was feeling. She had trained well, and was heading for the finish line! Nothing could stop her now. Yes, perhaps the race I didn’t run will be the one I remember most.
