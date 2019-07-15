Tradition has it the newspaper publisher has the honor of starting the Quad- City Times Bix 7 race. So it was that in the early 1980s I was handed the starting pistol by Race Director Ed Froehlich as thousands of runners and walkers were poised to head up Brady Street hill.
"Don't practice," Ed said as the throng strained to start. At the appointed time, I fired the gun. It was the first time in my career that that many people headed off in the same direction at my command. Talk about a power trip.
As I returned the pistol, Ed commanded "next year, get off this platform and run." And so I did, both the following year and almost every year since.
Each time I have been awed by the enthusiasm and skills Ed brings to this event. It is hard to imagine the many details involved. Ed handles them all with great grace and style.
I was particularly impressed by the partnership worked out between Ed and Dan Hayes, former editor of the Quad-City Times, and the Times' point person for many years as they traded ideas to build the race. Thanks to the two of them, the race became the world class running event it is.
And thanks to Ed's early command, I continue to run — or as close to running as someone of a certain age can do. I am grateful to him for the great gift of good health even as I huff and puff through one more training session.
So thanks and congratulations, Ed, on 40 spectacular years. And hats off to the wonderful support your wonderful wife has provided.
Now get out there and run.
Have a memory of the Quad-City Times Bix 7? Submit it at qctimes.com/contests. To register for the race, visit bix7.com.