My husband, Duane Hamlin, was a police officer for 32 years. He was 25 when he joined, and has now been retired for 20 years.
He was in the traffic department his whole career. After being in the motorcycle unit, he was in accident investigation.
For the first Bix race, there were four police motorcycles monitoring the race, Duane Hamlin, Franklin Neilson, James VanFossen and Edward Heber. The first race only had 19 runners, all from the Corn Belt Running Club.
The last few years at the Bix, Duane's job has been at the turnaround, a block or so away to stop traffic, so he didn't see the race. The neighbors were terrific, they brought him drinks and food.
The four police officers enjoyed their job at the Bix and many other parades and walk-a-thons.
--Joyce Hamlin
Have a memory of the Quad-City Times Bix 7? Submit it at qctimes.com/contests. To register for the race, visit bix7.com.