I have so many memories of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race, it’s impossible to pinpoint one of them. My most memorable was my first, I was just going into second grade when it became a tradition for my family to travel there every summer to run the Bix.
It was our big vacation every year thanks to Marathon Sportswear printing the shirts for the race. Our family has been there over 25 times at least and are some of my best childhood memories.
From driving last-minute shirts out to the race with my grandpa, to staying in a hotel room with no air conditioning or door knob, to meeting Joan (Benoit Samuelson) and Bill (Rodgers) and watching some of the greatest runners of all time race.
Congrats and a big shout out to Ed (Race Director Ed Froehlich) and his wife and team. I am now a race director and director of a running club and I owe it to my start at Bix and to my dad for forcing me and my sister to run seven miles every summer.
Have a memory of the Quad-City Times Bix 7? Submit it at qctimes.com/contests. To register for the race, visit bix7.com.