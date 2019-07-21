Growing up in the Quad-Cities I was always aware of the Bix 7, but never participated in the race.
In 2008 my Dad, a lifelong Quad-City resident, entered the Bix for the first time at the age of 65. Dad finished the race and commented to me what an enjoyable experience it was for him.
In 2010, I decided it was time to join Dad for my first Bix. And so there we were on the starting line for our first Bix together. I still remember standing at the base of Brady Street hill with our hands on our chest as we listened to the National Anthem.
It was not a race for us but rather a time to reflect and enjoy a brisk morning walk. The day was a special one I will always treasure.
In 2012 my eleven year-old son Trevor joined us for his first Bix. Another Bix 7 day to enjoy. Now the Bix is “The” annual event for our family. My wife and Mom enjoy the Quick Bix while the King men enjoy the 7 seven mile course.
My dad will be turning 77 this year and his focus is to finish in his 12th Bix 7. Dad’s preparation begins every August with walks ranging between 3 to 8 miles. He told me last week he is ready to go! So are we Dad!
Looking forward to a great Bix 2019. Thanks Q-C Times for sponsoring such a cherished Quad-City event!
