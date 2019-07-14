My first memory of the Bix 7 was in 1982. I was bringing my son home from Camp Abe Lincoln and we were just in time to see the leaders coming down Brady. So Exciting! I knew I wanted to be involved.
The next year I volunteered and ran the race. A neighbor, Ted Bleasing, recruited us and many other neighbors to help with the Finish Line Set-Up.
At that time we set up chutes with stanchions, rope and snow fence. The stanchions were hauled on a flatbed by Allen Harris and were pulled off as the flatbed went down the middle of the street. Our stanchions were showing wear.
We gathered with our families in Joe Kussatz's garage and paid our kids to help build stanchions. My first time playing with concrete. I think we paid the kids a quarter for each stanchion.
Thus began years of working with Ed, Ellen and the Bix. We were one big Volunteer Family. The Bix is a community affair that is orchestrated by Ed and Ellen.
All those children that made stanchions have run the race, volunteered and some are now Bix 7 Chairmen. Thanks Ellen and Ed for 40 years of hard work and dedication. And "Here's to Sandy!"
