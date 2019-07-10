The Bix has a wealth of tradition like no other race I've ever done, and I'm grateful a college friend from Bettendorf sold me on doing the race for the first time two years ago.
My favorite memory was from my second go at the race last year. Going down the Brady Street hill I remembered passing a lady with a little grey in her hair and thinking to myself, "how the heck did she manage to keep this pace?"
Lo and behold, I crossed the finish line with her one second behind me as it was announced "and now we have Joan Benoit Samuelson coming into the finish." That blew my mind.
I just finished with one of America's greatest runners and didn't even know it. This race is special, and greats like Benoit Samuelson know that just like any other runner doing the race.
