Bix is a long time family tradition. I started going to watch the race in the early 80’s to watch my brother run. I went with my mom and we had to be on the hill at 6 a.m. to get our spot. That is still true today.
My brother no longer runs but my son does. We are still on the hill art 6 a.m. and sit in the same spot every year. Friends know where we are and will run up the hill to warm up and stop to say “hi."
These are often friends that used to run with my brother back in high school. It is wonderful to see them and catch up for a minute.
When we first started coming to the Bix, we would go to the street fest on Friday and the race on Saturday. It have evolved into a weekend getaway for us even though we live locally.
We stay at the Radisson all weekend and take in everything Bix. Friends and family know we are there and often stop by the hotel to cool off and catch up.
We lost my mom a couple of years ago but she is always with us especially on Bix weekend. Her birthday was July 29th and she often joked that it was nice of Davenport to throw this big party for her every year.
Bix is a special time of year for my entire family and it will continue to be a family tradition for many years to come.
Have a memory of the Quad-City Times Bix 7? Submit it at qctimes.com/contests. To register for the race, visit bix7.com.