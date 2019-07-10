We have been with the Bix 7 since 1979 — 40 years of fun, friends, teamwork, new ideas and immeasurable success in so many different ways. Such a privilege to have worked with Ed (retiring race director Froehlich) through the lifetime of the Bix 7. Bix 7 is so much more than a race. We would not miss it.
The best part of the Bix 7 has to be the friendships formed over 40 years. So many of us started in the beginning and have kept coming back over the years.
Ed is a world class visionary and inspired leader. More importantly he is a nice guy who looks out for everyone.
