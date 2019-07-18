My family and I were slogging back to our vehicles after the race party. I was leading the group, with a multitude of slackers behind me. My only focus was to get to the Court House parking lot to give my poor feet a rest.
I was almost to the viaduct when I turned around to see where the rest of the group was walking. I saw my son and Meb Keflezighi standing under the bridge for a photo. To this day I don"t know where Meb came from, but I do know that you can happen upon greatness on the streets of Davenport.
In 2010, my son and his family traveled from Minnesota to run the Bix. They arrived late so we agreed to meet "under the pines".
I was enjoying my walk when I noticed a person wearing all white with a bandage wrapped around his head with blood dripping down to his face. He had an authentic medical device attached to his leg with gauze wrapped around his arms. He kept looking at me and eventually walked beside me.
At that point I realized that this white blob was my son. But the only thing I could think about was how unfortunate it would be if he encountered someone with a medical emergency and he would have to convince them that his day job is emergency medicine doctor for real. "Yeah, sure, um hm. No thanks." I never forgot the Bix race where the doctor played the patient.
