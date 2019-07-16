Phil and Eloise Caldwell
Ed has always shown his appreciation to those who have stayed with him year after year. This is no small measure of his success.
The Bix Races are a true community event. By volunteering, we felt we aided our area and supported the local and national road racing initiative.
Ed Froehlich turned a small local race into a set of nationally recognized events. He was a race director who provided an example of excellence for his several thousand volunteers. It was a pleasure to volunteer.
Lori Roth
I worked at the first Bix. I held one side of the victory rope. There were 7 runners. It started growing the next year.
Salvador Lopez
During my younger days, I can say and will always remember, that I had 10 PRs back to back, 10 years in a row running the Bix race. At 67, I still run the Bix if I’m healthy and have no injuries that weekend.
