I have many (Quad-City Times Bix 7 memories) over the years, but this is one of the most unique.
It was about 12:30 a.m. (early Saturday morning of the Bix run) and I was heading home from working security at the Bix Fest in downtown Davenport.
I was in charge of the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Operations and all of the police assignments and duties for the Bix run and related events, and had to return duty at 5 a.m. to oversee the preparations for the event.
I was just leaving the downtown area when the police dispatcher contacted me and advised me that there was a major water leak in the 800 block of Brady Street (on the Bix route).
At the location, the water was gushing from the cracks and holes in the roadway surface. We contacted the American Water Company and the Davenport Public Works Department and got an immediate response of personnel and equipment from both.
I called race director Ed Froehlich and explained the situation and the ramifications concerning the race route. His response, "Dave, just get it fixed."
And fix it they did; the water company located the leak, isolated it, dug up the pavement and then replaced the broken pipe. The leak was repaired and the surrounding soil and filler replaced.
The City of Davenport Public Works crew then resurfaced the hole with its hot asphalt machine. This was all done within a few short hours.
So when the race began, most of the participants never knew the "emergency" that had taken place and the extraordinary efforts of the Water Company and the City Public Works that made that problem just a visible new black asphalt patch in the middle of the race route.
Captain David Struckman (retired)
