Going back to the first race ever, my sister DeEtta Montgomery started with a small stand out front of 1415 Brady St. as a water station. It has been going ever since.
I started out helping her not long after the race started to attract so many runners. And it grew into the largest water station on the race course. Being the first and last one, we get hit from both directions by the runners. So I have been involved with the race for well over 30 years, I've lost count.
My wife and I (Lori Piatt) have been chairpersons for close to 20 years now. Our kids have become a part of the race day as well as some of our grandkids. Sadly, due to health issues we have to step down from our positions.
Throughout the years, it has been a part of our families lives! Heck, one year we had a small house fire as I was leaving to come up to the water station.
As I was walking out the door the smoke detector started going off. I couldn't see any flames at first but one room was filed with smoke. As I turned around flames were coming from behind our sectional.
Thank God I was able to put out the fire, threw out the sectional into the front yard and got fans going as my wife came down stairs to see a mess! Said "Sorry honey nut, I'm late!" What a day that was! One we will never forget!