This will be my 33rd Bix 7 (same as Joan Samuelson). My only regret is that I am not one of the few runners who have run all of them. How amazing would that be.
Many years are kind of a blue, but one race I remember distinctly is 1992: the year of the great deluge. The only Bix where we had substantial rain during the entire race. No doubt race director Ed Froehlich remembers it well, too. So does KWQC with all of its sensitive electronic equipment.
Literally, seconds before the starting gun was to go off, the sky opened and broke forth with heavy rain; then down came the whole huge balloon archway. It lay right across the starting line, and frantically, people began kicking and pulling at the balloons to clear the starting line for the race.
For us runners, the rain was a dream come true, a great way to stay cool. In fact, we were literally shivering at the post-race party. Many personal records were set that day (thanks to mother nature) including me. We were all like kids again, playing in the water.
Most likely Ed was not quite as amused as we were and was probably glad to have that Bix behind him. Unfortunately, his 1992 bad luck carried into Bix '93, the year of the great flood.
If any of us think that we know what the word "contingency" means, we know nothing like Ed Froehlich knows. A good race director must have Plans "B" and "C" in the hopper if Plan "A" fails.
Ed could (and hopefully will) write a book someday about his double 40-year marriages -- Sandy first, and then his Bix 7.
Thank you, Ed, for passionately giving the Bix 7 and all of us 40 years of outstanding leadership. May you fully enjoy your well-earned retirement.
--Rick Sundin
