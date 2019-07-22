My father was an early member of the Cornbelt Running Club. At 47, he participated in the first Bix when the route came up the hill on Perry Street. There were less than one hundred participants that year.
My mom was not a runner, but she was a world class cheerleader. On that morning, she sat at the top of the hill at Perry and 14th street in a lawn chair all by herself to watch the race at what, we all learned over the years, were two points on the route where encouragement was key.
Passers by in the neighborhood were confused about what she was doing there and when asked numerous times, though no one knew what she was talking about, she was happy and proud to report that she was watching the Bix race.
Over the years my dad consistently entered the race and my sisters and our families have and continue to enjoy this world class event. Though my parents are no longer with us, it is always a distinct thrill for me as a participant, now in the walker group, to look up as we approach the starting line and feast my eyes on what Dad described as “a mass of humanity” bobbing and weaving as they climb their way up out of the river valley on that magnificent one mile hill.
Of course, those years that I am a cheerleader near the church at 14th and Brady, lined two and three deep with the babies and the donut eating music lovers, I stretch my neck to behold the leaders from the other direction as they come up over the crest of the hill on Brady Street, barreling toward the rigorous course with palpable determination, and I am overcome with gratitude for the tradition my parents started 45 yrs ago.
To say the Quad-Cities benefits from the Bix Race is an understatement. There is a collective effervescence that pervades explanation. Thanks for the memories!
