Stephanie Sayles
For 25 years, my dad and I have made the long climb up Brady Street hill together. Our journey started in 1976 as we watched the runners go by, itching to get onto the course ourselves.
A few years later, I ran my first Bix7. My dad joined me in 1991 after two hip replacements, and we have been participating in nearly every one since then.
This year he turns 85 and has decided to hang up his walking shoes to watch me complete my 35th Bix7. If I am so fortunate to participate until I am 85, I will have completed 60 Bix7 races. Thank you, Dad, for all the memories and support.
Gretchen Carruthers
The Bix is a family tradition. One year in the early 80’s they held a poster contest so my mom and I came up with a clever saying and I wore the “smile” at the top of Brady Street Hill. My brother, sister and I are the ones running it now and I still hear it in my head as I run the course. Smile after every mile!
Cory Lenger
Elvis first Bix was 1995. Group shot from 2003 (red suit era) . Left to right: Marty L., Cory L., Dave L., Dale D. and Scott C. Fantastic time every year. Unfortunately, Marty passed away in 2015. He was a great man and is always with us in our hearts.
Jim Swales
This will be my 37th Bix in a row. I don't recall how many times God Bless the USA has been sung but it always brings tears to my eyes.
Have a memory of the Quad-City Times Bix 7? Submit it at qctimes.com/contests. To register for the race, visit bix7.com.