I was almost to the turnaround and the crowd really piped up. I wasn't sure of what they were so excited about, but I used it as a boost to my mental game.
I soon discovered they were yelling "Bill, Bill!" as Bill Rodgers passed me. I tried to hang with Bill for about a quarter mile, the whole time I pretended my name was Bill to dream that the crowd was cheering for me and to keep pushing.
Eventually Bill dropped me and it was back to being me, but it was fun pretending to be special for a while. Heck any year running Bix 7 is special just some years are a better story.
