One or more of my family has virtually always run the Bix. My dad did throughout my childhood and my brother, sister, and I have ever since.
A few years ago, the entire family ran and completed the Bix 7 in the same year, even mom. The Bix is always a family event for us, and always will be.
My siblings and I compete each year against each other, with pride on the line. The smack talk may come out all year long, but we all know at the end of July, Bix 7 Race morning will prove who trained the hardest!
This year, we will even have "loser's trophies" just to rub it in. There is no other race like the Bix with the streets lined with spectators, bands, people in costume, food, water, ice.
It's really the spectators and music that keep you going sometimes on those long stretches up Kirkwood Blvd.
The sibling rivalry definitely pushes us to some better finish times as well, as we've been as close as 30 seconds apart before! I am very much looking forward to another year of running, celebrating, and of course, family competition!
