My most memorable experience in 36 years of running the Bix Road Race occurred in one of the Bix at 6 practice runs.
I had arrived late and was running to catch up with the rest of the group, when another runner who had also arrived late moved into a position beside me. That runner was none other than Bill Rodgers.
We ran up the Brady Street hill together discussing the plantar fasciitis that we were both suffering with at the time. During our conversation, I was able to thank Bill for his many years of participation in our race and I was also able to thank him for being an inspiration and role model for countless numbers of young local runners.
I stayed with Bill until we made the turn at Kirkwood and then I was unable to keep up and Bill ran on ahead of me. I've enjoyed a lot of pleasant memories in my years of running the Bix, but none can top the time I ran side-by-side with a legend like Bill Rodgers.
