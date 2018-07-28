Sue Bronzino of Davenport ran her first Quad-City Times Bix 7 in 1983.
That was a long time ago, and she doesn't run the race any longer.
Instead, she makes coffee cake.
For decades, Bronzino and family and friends have made it a tradition to stake out a spot at 7th and Brady streets.
This year, the tables full of appetizing breakfast options included coffee cake, pastries, an egg bake, potatoes, fruit, mimosas and Bloody Marys and plenty else.
The group posts signs with the names of the runners they're watching for, most of them friends and family, and they enthusiastically cheer for them as they pass.
They also have signs that make it clear that even though they're not running the race, they're also having a good time.
One sign read, "Free Beer Here," which they've begun offering to any of the runners or walkers who want to partake. "You wouldn't believe how many stop over," Sue said.