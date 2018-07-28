A cooler-than-normal start to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 gave the legion of volunteers passing out water less to do this year.
At 14th and Brady streets, a longtime volunteer said midway through the race that usage was about half the norm.
The race start temperature was in the low 60s.
"That made a lot of difference," said Bill Osborn of Davenport ,who has worked this water station for more than 15 years.
Usually, it's fairly hot on race day — so much so that volunteers are so busy passing out water they barely get to look up.
"A lot of time you don't get to see the race, you're so busy," Osborn said.
Along Kirkwood Boulevard, Lisa Lacy, also a longtime volunteer in that spot, said runners and walkers were mostly splashing water on themselves, rather than drinking it.
As for use, it was down there, too. Water tables still had plenty of cups on them with no takers.
"We're dumping water," Lacy said.