As runners hit the trails preparing for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 this month, Whitey’s Ice Cream is bringing a flavor out of retirement to salute the road race. 

Bix Mix honors the 45th anniversary of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, and the retirement of Race Director Ed Froehlich, after 40 years of service.

It's French vanilla ice cream with M&Ms, raisins, Spanish peanuts and chocolate chips, ingredients in a common trail mix blend.

Originally introduced in 2003 for the 30th anniversary of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Bix Mix will be available during July at all Whitey’s stores and at special race events.

“It’s a good time to bring back the flavor and drum up excitement for the race,” said Annika Tunberg, Whitey’s vice president and director of marketing.

The flavor hadn't been produced since its 2003 debut, which caused the company to have to track down what exactly the ice cream was, Tunberg said. They needed to determine the ingredients before testing the ratio of each one to get the flavor right.

Bringing the flavor back for the race is a good way for Whitey’s to give back and be involved in the community, Tunberg said. “We want to make sure to give back to the runners because we know people are coming a long way to visit. We want to make sure people are enjoying the weekend,” she said.

Whitey’s was asked to bring back the flavor to honor Froehlich’s 40th year as race director and his retirement from the position, said Ellen Hermiston, Quad-City Times Bix 7 operations director.

While director, Froehlich has received numerous awards including the National Race Director of the Year Award in 1993 and the Fred Lebow Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005 from the Distance Running Hall of Fame and the New York City Marathon. He also was inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Running USA Hall of Champions in 2005.

“If it hadn’t been for him, the race wouldn’t be what it is today,” Hermiston said. “He took a tiny road race and turned it into something big.”

“Having a sponsor create something in honor of the Bix during race time really shows their support, it shows their commitment to the race,” Hermiston said. “It’s exciting; it’s fun, a blast from the past if you will.”

This year’s race starts 8 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at Brady and Fourth streets. Register to run at bix7.com.

