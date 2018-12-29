People who claim to represent the Quad-City Times called customers Saturday, asking for credit and debit card numbers, according to multiple customers who reported receiving such calls.
The fraudulent callers claim to be involved with classified advertising and newspaper subscriptions and ask for credit or debit card information.
These calls are not from the Quad-City Times, and should be considered fraudulent, according to company officials.
The Quad-City Times and Davenport police advise customers who receive suspicious calls to report them to Davenport police at 911 during the weekend and 563-326-7979 during business hours on week days.