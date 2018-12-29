Try 1 month for 99¢
Quad-City Times logo

People who claim to represent the Quad-City Times called customers Saturday, asking for credit and debit card numbers, according to multiple customers who reported receiving such calls.

The fraudulent callers claim to be involved with classified advertising and newspaper subscriptions and ask for credit or debit card information.

These calls are not from the Quad-City Times, and should be considered fraudulent, according to company officials.

The Quad-City Times and Davenport  police advise customers who receive suspicious calls to report them to Davenport police at 911 during the weekend and 563-326-7979 during business hours on week days.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.