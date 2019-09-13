Quad-City veterans — young and old, active duty or retired — are being asked to share stories and memories of their military service as part of a new oral history collection.
The storytelling initiative, known as Stories of Honor, is led by the Quad-City Times in partnership with the Davenport and Rock Island Public Libraries. The partners will hold listening sessions to gather and record the veterans' personal accounts. Their memories will be assembled into audio collections for the public's use to be housed at the two downtown libraries.
All military branches as well as veterans who served in war time or during peace are invited to join the effort.
Times Editor Matt Christiansen said Stories of Honor will create a lasting legacy and record of area veterans' stories. "With so many World War II veterans reaching the end of their life and so many Vietnam veterans coming into retirement age, we thought it would be neat to collect oral histories about those veterans' experiences so that their children and our community can have those stories."
In addition to the veterans, he said military family members can share oral histories.
"The veterans experiencing military service firsthand often are going to have the most compelling stories, but I don't think war is limited to those people's experiences," he said. "There are a lot of people back home who also are affected by having family members in the military service and we want them to have a chance to tell their experiences as well."
To record an oral history, participants must attend one of three listening sessions scheduled. Sessions will be: 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Rock Island downtown branch; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Davenport downtown library; or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Participants are asked to RSVP to indicate what session they will attend by calling the Times at 563-383-2375 or emailing newsroom@qctimes.com. Provide the veteran's, telephone and address and the session you will attend. Include "Stories of Honor" in the subject line. At the listening sessions, a scanning station will be available for veterans to have copies made of their military photographs and documents.
The oral histories will give library patrons "another avenue to explore history," said Kathryn Kuntz, special collections supervisor at the Davenport library. "Oral histories are just one other amazing aspect of history. Recording the stories and memories of people just adds to the written word and photographic memories."
Amy Sisul, reference services director for the Rock Island library, said the effort will be valuable in preserving veteran's stories for future generations and possibly future veterans.
Stories of Honor is sponsored by Key Auto Mall, Moline.
"I've never had to be told what freedom is," said Randy Allison, Key's executive manager. "(Our freedom) is what they risked their lives for. Unfortunately, for a lot of them they are not here to tell their stories. That's what makes listening to those that are here all the more important."
He said the project not only represents another way for the Quad-Cities to continue to strong tradition of military support, but also can help those in the military to heal from emotional wounds.